Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

BPYPP stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

