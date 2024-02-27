Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.5 %
BPYPP stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $19.50.
About Brookfield Property Partners
