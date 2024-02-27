Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BPYPM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $18.61.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Preferred
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.