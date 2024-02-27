Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BPYPM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

