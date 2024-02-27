Bruker Co. (BRKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Bruker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

