Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

