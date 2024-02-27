BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.