Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.27.

BLDR opened at $190.45 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $78.47 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 678.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 429,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

