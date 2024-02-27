CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $369.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.79. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $371.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

