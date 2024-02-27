California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,303,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 513,945 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,094,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.15. 13,552,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

