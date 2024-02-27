California State Teachers Retirement System Has $152.30 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,617 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $152,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 936,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 231,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 615,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. 4,097,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

