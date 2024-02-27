California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,859,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $511,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,410,980,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LCTU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. 8,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.