California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 93,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $312,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock worth $375,062,029. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,807. The company has a market capitalization of $287.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.53 and a 12-month high of $303.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.