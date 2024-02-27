California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 77,199 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 77,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of NIKE worth $186,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $104.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

