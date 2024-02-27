California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,642 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Linde worth $288,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

LIN stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.61. The company had a trading volume of 500,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.