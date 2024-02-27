California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,473,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,797 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $165,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 746,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Mizuho upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

