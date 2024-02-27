California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,194 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Netflix worth $266,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

NFLX traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $599.08. 2,531,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,872. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $602.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

