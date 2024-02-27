Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.33. 22,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 111,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth $279,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.