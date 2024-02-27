Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.05% of Cameco worth $180,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 2,209,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,452. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

