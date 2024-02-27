Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Camping World Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.45 on Friday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 932.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

