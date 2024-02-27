Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

EVH opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.49. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

