Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $45.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.30.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $20.14 on Friday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

