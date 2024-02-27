Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $100.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.42.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 259,424 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 209.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

