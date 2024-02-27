Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 428

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 371 ($4.71) to GBX 428 ($5.43) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.01) to GBX 350 ($4.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 347 ($4.40).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trainline
Trainline Stock Down 0.6 %
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.