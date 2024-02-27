Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 428

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 371 ($4.71) to GBX 428 ($5.43) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.01) to GBX 350 ($4.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 347 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 309.40 ($3.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,188.00 and a beta of 1.54. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.80 ($4.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

