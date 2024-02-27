Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

