Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,738,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000,777 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.54% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $1,082,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,225,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,964,000 after acquiring an additional 234,170 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,102,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. 1,111,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.