Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$4.90 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$7.28 to C$4.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEED. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
