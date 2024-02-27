Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$4.90 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$7.28 to C$4.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEED. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Shares of TSE WEED traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.75. The company had a trading volume of 646,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$432.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.65. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$4.33 and a 1 year high of C$31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28.

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.