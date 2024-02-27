Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 77,711 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. 2,582,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $100.40.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

