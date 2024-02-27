Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $22.06 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 25,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,173,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.71.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.13. 1,504,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $375.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

