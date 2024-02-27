Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $28.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.88% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 128,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

