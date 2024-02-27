Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,690,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,253. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

