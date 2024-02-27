Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 102.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,542. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.