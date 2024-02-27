Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,680,000 after purchasing an additional 577,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,655,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.13.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

