Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.01.

Shares of COF opened at $134.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

