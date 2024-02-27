Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CPLP opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

