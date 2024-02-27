Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

CAH traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.42. 535,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,835. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

