CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
CareCloud Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of CCLDP stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.
CareCloud Company Profile
