CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

CareCloud Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of CCLDP stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

