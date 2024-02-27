CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after buying an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

