CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.0 million-$221.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.7 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 2,300,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,827. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

