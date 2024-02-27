CarGurus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 429% compared to the average daily volume of 528 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus
CarGurus Stock Performance
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after buying an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CarGurus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.
See Also
