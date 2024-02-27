Caribbean Utilities (CUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$13.40.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

About Caribbean Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.