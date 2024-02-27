Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.6 %

CGBD opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $779.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

