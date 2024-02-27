Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 128705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.