Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.81. 13,146,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 30,717,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

