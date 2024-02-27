Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,800 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,710,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,225,596. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

