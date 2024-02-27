Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Carriage Services stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $378.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

In related news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $35,505.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $201,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

