Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cascades

Cascades Stock Down 3.3 %

Cascades Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$10.39 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.67.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -63.16%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.