Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cascades traded as low as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 76914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

