Casper 1-Day Volume Hits $9.93 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $477.86 million and $9.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,411,220,354 coins and its circulating supply is 11,823,754,528 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,410,600,226 with 11,823,163,753 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04003665 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $9,527,871.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

