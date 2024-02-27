CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $30,364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $20,285,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $16,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,311,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $8,481,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

