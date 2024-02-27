CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $30,364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $20,285,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $16,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,311,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $8,481,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on CAVA
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.