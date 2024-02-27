CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$79.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$78.40.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.97 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$71.58. The stock has a market cap of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

