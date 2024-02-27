CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$78.40.

CCL.B stock opened at C$68.97 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$71.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.98. The stock has a market cap of C$11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. Insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

